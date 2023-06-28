Get to Know Your Orange Man: #36 P, Maximilian Von Marburg

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Maximilian Von Marburg

Position: Punter

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’0

Weight: 183 lbs

Hometown: Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia

High School: St. Mary Mackillop Colleges Wagga

2022 stats: Had 52 punts with a 39.8 yard per punt average. Had five punts of 50+ yards.

2023 projections: Von Marburg will likely compete to serve as a backup to Jack Stonehouse, a transfer from the University of Missouri. The Orange sure needed reinforcement at the punter position after finishing last year tied for dead last in the ACC for length of average punt (38.4 yards).

How’d he get here?: Syracuse connected with Pro Kick Australia out of Melbourne, looking for a new punter. Von Marburg’s coaches thought he’d be the best for the role, and the Australian committed to the ‘Cuse a month later.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ratings

Money quote: In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Von Marburg wasn’t shy in sharing his favorite American foods.

“If it’s greasy and there’s a lot of meat, I’ll be happy to eat it. So burgers, Philly cheesesteaks my favorite food. Can’t beat them, probably not the healthiest food, but those are my two favorites.”

Twitter feed: @MaximilianvonM1

Instagram feed: @max_von_marburg

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Von Marburg spent part of his summer taking in the sights and sounds of America’s pastime.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Von Marburg’s mother is from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and one of his cousins attended Syracuse 10 years ago.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s some kudos from a former Cuse kicker