Syracuse football: RB LeQuint Allen sues school over suspension, per report

Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen filed a lawsuit against the university on Monday over a suspension, per a late night report from Emily Leiker and Anne Hayes of Syracuse.com.

The suspension reportedly comes after a fight at a South Campus apartment back in December. Allen was suspended by the university for the upcoming summer and fall semesters. He reportedly appealed the decision with the school, but filed the lawsuit after an informal and formal hearing.

Allen was charged with third-degree assault but Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick confirmed to Syracuse.com that the case was settled with an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. That means the case is sealed and will be removed from Allen’s record if he stays out of trouble for six months.

Syracuse.com notes that Allen’s attorney and a Syracuse University spokesperson declined to comment on lawsuit. They also note that while the lawsuit doesn’t name Allen, referring to him as “John Doe,” Syracuse.com later confirmed that it was Allen.

Syracuse.com also reports that New York State Supreme Court Judge Robert Antonacci put out a temporary pause on Allen’s suspension until a July 12 court date.

Allen was expected to be Syracuse’s primary running back for the upcoming 2023 season following Sean Tucker’s departure for the NFL. He rushed for 274 yards on 41 carries last season, including a 15 carry, 94 rushing yard performance in the Pinstripe Bowl.

