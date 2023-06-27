Syracuse football adds three more 2024 commitments

The Syracuse Orange recruiting momentum continued yesterday as the Orange picked up three more commitments.

First up was Virginia athlete Michael Matthews-Cady. The 6’2 200 lb three-star recruit chose Syracuse over offers from Appalachian State, Liberty and Temple. He’s a player that the Orange will first look to use at the Rover position in the 3-3-5.

I will be committing to Syracuse University!!! Go Orange!!! pic.twitter.com/SU5CQBXYN1 — Michael Matthews-Canty (@9k_mike) June 26, 2023

The second commitment came from Willie Goodacre, an offensive lineman from Denton, Texas. Goodacre is a 6’5” 280 lb three-star recruit who chose Syracuse over Kansas. He also had offers from BYU, Minnesota and Nebraska. He’s the second offensive lineman to commit in this class.

Syracuse’s third and final commitment from yesterday was New Jersey wide receiver Ta’Ron Haile. The 6’0 200 lb three-star recruit had offers from Pitt, Penn State and Nebraska. He’s ranked as a top 15 recruit in New Jersey and he’s the sixth Garden State prospect to commit to the Orange in this class.

The Orange did lose one commitment as quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg flipped to Northwestern. Syracuse is now at 15 verbal commits for the class, which is rated in a range from the high 30s to low 40s right now.