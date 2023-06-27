Get to Know Your Orange Man: #37, DB Cam Reirden

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.
Up next is….
Name: Cam Rierden
Position: Defensive back
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Height: 6’
Weight: 180 lbs
Hometown: Belmont, MA
High School: Belmont Hill
2022 stats: Did not play
2023 projections: Rierden’s likely slated for scout team duty again this season. As with other walk-ons there are opportunities to earn special teams snaps if they can prove capable of those roles.
How’d he get here?: Chose to walk on at Syracuse over UMass.
What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings
Twitter feed: @CamReirden17
Instagram feed: @camreirden
Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Take advantage of those team photo days because you never know when they’ll reboot Friday Night Lights
Interesting nugget o’interest: Cam was also a lacrosse standout at Belmont Hill just in case Gary Gait needs to grab a faceoff wing next spring.
Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s do a different twist on the Hudl film with some 7x7
Loading comments...