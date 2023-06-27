Get to Know Your Orange Man: #37, DB Cam Reirden

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Cam Rierden

Position: Defensive back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’

Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: Belmont, MA

High School: Belmont Hill

2022 stats: Did not play

2023 projections: Rierden’s likely slated for scout team duty again this season. As with other walk-ons there are opportunities to earn special teams snaps if they can prove capable of those roles.

How’d he get here?: Chose to walk on at Syracuse over UMass.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings

Twitter feed: @CamReirden17

Instagram feed: @camreirden

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Take advantage of those team photo days because you never know when they’ll reboot Friday Night Lights

Interesting nugget o’interest: Cam was also a lacrosse standout at Belmont Hill just in case Gary Gait needs to grab a faceoff wing next spring.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s do a different twist on the Hudl film with some 7x7