Get to Know Your Orange Man: #39, DB Clay Masters

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Clay Masters

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 5’11”’

Weight: 187 lbs.

Hometown: West Linn, OR

High School: West Linn

2022 stats: Did not appear in any games for SU

2023 projections: After spending two seasons on the scout team, Clay might have a shot at cracking the two-deep this fall. Emily Leiker over at dotcom has him as a second-string corner in her projected defensive depth chart. He had a few nice plays in camp but still has some work to do before getting a call for serious playing time.

How’d he get here?: Joined the Orange as a PWO in May 2021.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from 247Sports.

Twitter feed: @claymasters9

Instagram feed: @claymasters9

Post of wonder: Coming soon to Marshall Street?

I eat there at least once a week... just sayin https://t.co/i1dGGKIEFB — Clay Masters (@claymasters9) July 2, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Clay’s older sister, Calli, is a midfielder for DIII Lesley University’s women’s soccer squad, who have won five straight NECC titles.

Let’s get a look at ya: Oregon High School Football Edition