Get to Know Your Orange Man: #39, DB Clay Masters

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.
Up next is….
Name: Clay Masters
Position: Defensive Back
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Height: 5’11”’
Weight: 187 lbs.
Hometown: West Linn, OR
High School: West Linn
2022 stats: Did not appear in any games for SU
2023 projections: After spending two seasons on the scout team, Clay might have a shot at cracking the two-deep this fall. Emily Leiker over at dotcom has him as a second-string corner in her projected defensive depth chart. He had a few nice plays in camp but still has some work to do before getting a call for serious playing time.
How’d he get here?: Joined the Orange as a PWO in May 2021.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from 247Sports.
Twitter feed: @claymasters9
Instagram feed: @claymasters9
Post of wonder: Coming soon to Marshall Street?
I eat there at least once a week... just sayin https://t.co/i1dGGKIEFB— Clay Masters (@claymasters9) July 2, 2021
Interesting nugget o’interest: Clay’s older sister, Calli, is a midfielder for DIII Lesley University’s women’s soccer squad, who have won five straight NECC titles.
Let’s get a look at ya: Oregon High School Football Edition
