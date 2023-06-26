Syracuse football: It’s early but the recruiting is encouraging

The Syracuse Orange picked up their highest related commitment of the 2024 class and things feel a bit different when they did at the start of 2023. Losing Tony White, Nick Monroe and others from the staff caused a lot of concern among fans, especially on the heels of the 2023 class ranking in the 70s.

It’s approaching July and Syracuse has a class ranked in the 40s, even with five new coaches on the staff. The Orange have landed two four-star players, both of whom rank in the top 25 of Syracuse recruits in the 247 era. Things haven’t been all rosy (two New York targets have committed elsewhere), but Syracuse has won recruiting battles in New Jersey, Georgia, and Indiana. They have beaten out Big 10 and ACC programs and they’ve pulled a couple of surprises along the way.

Does it mean anything now? Yes, in fact it does. It certainly gives the program some momentum heading into the summer. It shows that recruits are buying the vision being laid out to them during visits, that they can see what the Lally Complex improvements could mean for their development, and it gives fans some hope that the staff can be competitive on the recruiting trail.

There is more to do as the Orange have only one offensive line commit so far (they have made the final two for Willie Goodacre who announces his commitment today) and as we unfortunately learned last season, these verbal commits are non-binding until signing days. We won’t claim any victories at this point, but with all the “turmoil” following the 2022 season, it’s a good sign to see Syracuse giving fans hope for the future.