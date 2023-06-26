Syracuse football: Four-star QB Jakhari Williams chooses the Orange

Syracuse Orange football got more good news last night, when four-star quarterback prospect Jakhari Williams from Macon, Georgia, committed. He listed SU among his top five teams earlier this month, along with Boston College, Western Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, and James Madison. Williams was originally committed to Georgia Tech and had offers from Pitt, Virginia Tech and NC State.

Williams picked up a four-star rating from both On3 and Rivals (the latter of which ranks him the Number Five QB prospect of his class), while 247Sports and ESPN have him as a very high three-star. His junior season at First Presbyterian Day School went extremely well, as he threw for over 2,300 yards, rushed for over 1,000 more, and had 35 total touchdowns.

The 6’3”, 190 lbs. QB is another dual-threat option to potentially lead the Orange offense down the line. Williams joins Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, Braden Davis, and Brendan Zurbrugg as the expected lineup for the 2024 season.

His addition to SU’s ‘24 recruiting class brings the total to a lucky number 13, and the group is, for now, On3’s #44 class. Hybrid WR/TE prospect Jamie Tremble, another Peach State export, is the other four-star to commit to ‘Cuse so far.

Here’s Jakhari’s highlight reel from last fall: