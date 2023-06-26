Get to Know Your Orange Man: #40 DB, Tommy Porter

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Tommy Porter

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 192 lbs

Hometown: Pasadena, CA

High School/Previous College: Flintridge Prep

2022 stats: Missed last season due to injury.

2023 projections: The best opportunity for Porter to see the field would be on special teams. He’s more likely to serve as a scout team player but he’s got a strong athletic background which is useful in that role.

How’d he get here?: Chose to walk on at Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ratings

Money quote: Even back in his early high school days, Porter showed the commitment it takes to earn a spot on a D1 roster.

“I expect more out of myself this season after having a bit of a down year last year,” Porter said. “I did a lot of work in the offseason to get better in different areas and it’s already paying off.”

Twitter feed: @tommyporter21

Instagram: @tommyyporter

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: In case you wanted to know how Tommy’s spring went, here you go

Interesting nugget o’interest: In addition to playing 8-man football at Flintridge, he was an all-league soccer player and ran track

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s head back to some high school tape