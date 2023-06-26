Get to Know Your Orange Man: #41 P Jack Stonehouse

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Jack Stonehouse

Position: Punter

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hometown: Camarillo, CA

High School/Previous College: Chaminade (Missouri)

2022 stats: Took over the starting punting job for Missouri and had 46 punts for an average of 42.4 yards per kick. Stonehouse had 15 kicks inside the 20 with only four touchbacks.

2023 projections: During the Spring game it was clear he had the strongest, most consistent league among the punters on the roster. He’ll start the season as the punter and Syracuse will look for him to clean up the issues that plagued the Orange the last two seasons.

How’d he get here?: Stonehouse transferred to Syracuse from Missouri back in January. He had chosen the Tigers over offers from Arizona, Washington State, and Tulane out of high school.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from Rivals, was the #7 punter in the 2021 in the Kohl’s Kicking rankings.

Money quote: In his first start at Auburn, Stonehouse was called upon to punt eight times but he wasn’t rattled by the pressure.

“Every time I went out there I was more relaxed,” Stonehouse said. “I was more kind of in tune. I was like, ‘OK, this is where I need to put the ball, this is where I’m going to put the ball.’ I didn’t think it was getting more scary as time went on; I think I was getting more relaxed.”

Twitter feed: @_JackStonehouse

Instagram feed: @jack_stonehouse

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: A shot of Stonehouse is his new environment

Interesting nugget o’interest: You’ve probably heard about the other punters in his family, but Jack’s mother and two sisters have all played D1 college soccer.

Let’s get a look at ya: The stache looks like it would fit in better on the lacrosse team but here’s a bit more about Jack in his own words