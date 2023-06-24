 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse football: LB Jayden Brown commits to the Orange

5th New Jersey commit in the 2024 class

By Kevin M Wall
Florida State v Syracuse Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

You used to know it was summer in Central New York when they were rockin’ in Weedsport, but these days it’s when Syracuse Orange commitments roll in.

Dino Babers and staff landed their 12th verbal commitment for the 2024 class when New Jersey linebacker Jayden Brown committed.

The Don Bosco prep (alma mater of former Cuse QB Tommy DeVito) product chose the Orange over Boston College, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Duke. He’s a 6’3” 215 lb three-star linebacker who is ranked as top 30 player in New Jersey.

Here’s a look at some film:

