Otto the Orange selected for Mascot Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

It’s always a great cause for celebration when a Syracuse Orange legend is named to a Hall of Fame. Today we celebrate beloved mascot Otto the Orange for their selection into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

There was a strong group of nominees for induction and Otto will be joined in the 2023 class by Slugger the Seadog

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE MASCOT HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2023!!

OTTO ORANGE from Syracuse University & SLUGGER the SEADOG from the Portland Seadogs!!!



More pics coming later!

We're busy celebrating!!#MascotHallofFame #CUETHECONFETTI #Classof2023 #MascotHallofFameInductees! pic.twitter.com/r9SEPXsqmS — MASCOT HALL OF FAME (@MascotHall) June 24, 2023

The 2023 class joins legends such as Big Red from Western Kentucky, the Phillie Phanatic, Mr. Met, and Youppi!

Many people assume that Otto has been the Syracuse mascot for a long time, but despite making their debut in 1980, it wasn’t until 1995 that Otto was officially named as the mascot for Orange athletics.

The induction ceremony will be held on August 12 at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, which is about 20 miles outside of Chicago. We hope Jim Boeheim will cut into some of his fishing time to attend the event.

Congratulations Otto!