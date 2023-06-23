Get to Know Your Orange Man: #42 LB Austin Roon

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Austin Roon

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 228 lbs.

Hometown: Byron Center, MI.

High school: Byron Center

2022 stats: Played in the first six games of the season as the primary backup middle linebacker to Mikel Jones. Totaled seven tackles before suffering a season-ending injury against Clemson.

2023 projections: The 3-3-5 needs a particular type of player to play middle linebacker so not just any linebacker can slot in and play there. That should mean that Roon should retain the position of primary backup at middle linebacker behind Marlowe Wax and see plenty of playing time to keep Wax fresh.

How’d he get here?: Roon only had one other Power Five offer in Arizona State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars by 247sports and ESPN, two stars by Rivals.

Money quote: Roon was always targeted by Syracuse to play middle linebacker in the 3-3-5, even though he played in a 4-2-5 defense in high school. He stayed confident in his abilities.

“I’m not too worried about it, I think I’ll adjust to it well,” Roon said.

Twitter feed: @RoonAustin

Instagram feed: @austinroon

Tweets/Instas of wonder: The third slide features the middle linebacker room of 2022.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Roon ticked all the Syracuse athletic boxes by playing basketball and lacrosse in high school in addition to football.

Let’s get a look at ya: The tape breakdown: