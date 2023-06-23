Syracuse’s Meaghan Tyrrell and Jaheem Hayles earn ACC honors

It’s summer but that doesn’t mean the accolades for Syracuse Orange athletes stops. Yesterday the ACC announced some award recipients and Syracuse was well-represented.

Syracuse track athlete Jaheem Hayles was named the ACC Most Outstanding Male Track Performer for the 2023 outdoor season. Hayles posted a new school-record time of 13.28 as he finished 3rd in the NCAA 110-meter hurdles.

What. A. Race.



Big time PR for Bronze.



Graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell was named the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She becomes the third Syracuse player to win the award joining her head coach Kayla Treanor (2016) and Alyssa Murray (2014).

The other Syracuse players named to the ACC All-Academic Team were: Olivia Adamson, Megan Carney, Katie Goodale, McKenzie Olsen, Tessa Queri, Natalie Smith, Delaney Sweitzer, Savannah Sweitzer, Syracuse, A, Sr., Communication & Rhetorical Studies Emma Tyrrell, Coco Vandiver, and Emma Ward.

In other ACC All-Academic Team news, the following Syracuse women’s tennis players were honored: Zeynep Erman, Ines Fonte, Shiori Ito, Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, Miyuka Kimoto, and Polina Kozyreva.

Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse ACC All-Academic Team selections were: Brandon Aviles, Jordan Beck, Landon Clary, Griffin Cook, Billy Dwan, Cole Kirst, Johnny Richiusa, Dylan Sageder, Alex Simmons, Finlay Thomson, and Vinnie Trujillo.

Congratulations to all of these athletes!