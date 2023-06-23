Get to Know Your Orange Man: #43, DB Cornell Perry

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Cornell Perry

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Hometown: Brownstown, MI

High School: Woodhaven

2022 stats: Perry missed the season with an injury he suffered the previous spring.

2023 projections: For what it's worth, Perry saw significant action in 2023 spring camp. The issue is it’s hard to judge a player who has yet to take an official snap. His best shot at cracking the two deep is as a nickel corner rather than his natural safety position.

How’d he get here?: Saw a lot of MACtion on the recruiting trail, with offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, and Toledo.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board.

Money quote: Cornell was an early enrollee last spring, giving him a head start at adapting to the college level of competition. He told Syracuse.com’s Mike Curtis that it was a commitment he made in order to have the best chance at succeeding with SU.

“To me, it’s what am I willing to sacrifice to get to that next level and be as great as you want to be,” Perry said. “I’m willing to sacrifice the little things like my senior year of high school. My friends and family will be able to understand this is a dream for me to get to that next level and perform. I gotta do it.”

Twitter feed: @CornellPerry8

Instagram feed: @cornellperry_19

Post of wonder: The NYC Bowl Week Experience

Interesting nugget o’interest: Three-sport athletes are impressive enough, but what about a 3x captain? That’s exactly what Perry did in high school football, earning the triple crown captaincy in football, basketball, and track & field.

Let’s get a look at ya: He was destined to join the Orange with that 40-yard time.