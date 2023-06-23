Before Adrian Autry takes the mound at Yankee Stadium, we look back at previous Syracuse first pitches

It’s become an annual tradition for Syracuse Orange players and/or coaches to participate in ceremonial first pitches.

This year, Adrian Autry returns to the Bronx to take the mound at Yankee Stadium. It’s a homecoming for Autry, who went to high school at St. Nicholas of Tolentine in University Heights.

Ladies and gentlemen, your attention please...@CoachRedAutry will be throwing out the first pitch on SU Day at Yankee Stadium on Saturday!



Info & Tickets:

How will Red compare to some other Syracuse first pitches? Well let’s take a look back at a few from Syracuse:

Jim Boeheim and Dino Babers

Check it out! @CoachBabersCuse tosses a STRIKE @SyracuseMets. You can hear from the coach tonight on @SPECNews1CNY pic.twitter.com/8qRoTZAEPS — Kate Dudley (Callaway) (@KateCallawayTV) July 13, 2021

John Wildhack, Dajuan Coleman and Eric Dungey

Brandon Triche

Boeheim’s Army

Not always easy to tell from these videos but it sure seemed like Dungey was the clear winner among them.

What about this summer? Maybe we can see Pascal Chukwu or Naheem McLeod reach out from the mound and hand the ball to the catcher? Let’s give Emma Ward a stick and see how fast she can get it to the plate?

Who would you pick to throw out a first pitch?