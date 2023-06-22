Get to Know Your Orange Man: #46 LB Kadin Bailey

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Kadin Bailey

Position: Linebacker

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 217 lbs.

Hometown: Jefferson, Ga.

High school: Jefferson

2022 stats: Played in all 13 games, mainly on special teams. As the injuries piled up, Bailey earned more playing time on the defense, culminating with a six tackle and one sack performance in the Pinstripe Bowl.

2023 projections: There are still a few names ahead of Bailey on the depth chart, but he’s got a high ceiling, especially after his Pinstripe Bowl performance. Because it isn’t a modern Syracuse season without a ton of injuries, Bailey will inevitably be called upon to be a “next man up” while contributing on special teams.

How’d he get here?: Bailey had Power Five offers from Kansas State and Tennessee as well as in-state offers from Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around.

Money quote: No one tell Babers this or he’ll rip out the A/C in the Dome.

“I had never been to New York,” Bailey said. “It was cold, but that won’t really matter to me much since we play in a dome. But I liked New York. I think it’s going to be fun.”

Twitter feed: @KadinBailey45

Instagram feed: @kabailey_45

Tweets/Instas of wonder: Not too much on either social media feed, but the Orange threads look better than the purple Kansas State threads

Interesting nugget o’interest: If the last name Bailey is sparking memories, that’s because Kadin is the nephew of Hall of Fame NFL cornerback Champ Bailey.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Bailey’s sack from the Pinstripe Bowl.