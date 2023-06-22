Get to Know Your Orange Man: #43 LS Mike Midkiff

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Name: Mike Midkiff

Position: Long Snapper

Year: Redshirt junior

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Colorado Springs, CO

High School/Previous College: Air Academy

2022 stats: Played in just two games (versus Virginia and Wagner) as a holder, backing up starter Justin Barron. Was the holder for the game-winning field goal against Virginia.

2023 projections: Midkiff faces some stiff competition for who starts at long snapper between him, Ethan Stangle, and Fordham transfer Tom Callahan. And you thought a quarterback battle was fun? Stangle is younger and arguably has more long-term upside, but either Midkiff or Callahan have the edge with experience and profile as more ready-now players.

How’d he get here?: Midkiff was a walk-on to the team and came with a very intriguing football and military background.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Kohl’s Kicking Camp ranked Midkiff 59th overall back in 2019.

Money quote: Midkiff expressed his love for Syracuse the moment he stepped right through its doors:

“I definitely felt the love when I came here,” Midkiff said. “The football team preaches family. I felt that when I walked in.”

Interesting nugget o’interest: Midkiff is currently enrolled in SU’s ROTC program, following in the footsteps of his father, Lt. Col. Stephen Midkiff Jr., who served in the U.S. Army. His father and his grandfather (Stephen Midkiff Sr.) played football at Ball State.

