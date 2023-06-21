Syracuse football: 2024 DB Braheem Long commits to the Orange

The Syracuse Orange football program continues to add to the 2024 recruiting class.

On Tuesday evening, defensive back Braheem Long from Camden, NJ became the 11th verbal commit for the class. Long comes from the same high school as Duce Chestnut and Alijah Clark.

The 6’ 160-lb Long chose Syracuse over offers from Boston College, Pitt, West Virginia, and others. He’s rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals.

Syracuse is now up to eleven verbal commits for 2024 and the current class rates 50-52 nationally.