Get to Know Your Orange Man: #47 TE, Carter Clark

We continue preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Carter Clark

Position: Tight End

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’’5”

Weight: 265 lbs

Hometown: Hilton, NY

High School: Hilton

2022 stats: Redshirt year which he used to recover off an injury suffered in high school.

2023 projections: He’s one of six current Syracuse Orange tight ends, which doesn’t bode well for him getting time when the names ahead are Orande Gadsden, Max Mang, Stephen Mahar and freshman spring standout David Clement.

How’d he get here?: Accepted the PWO offer after originally committing to Siena College to play baseball.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ranking

Money quote: Speaking to Mike McCallister over at SI.com, Clark discussed why he ended up at Syracuse.

“I really liked the campus and the atmosphere at Cuse,” Clark said.

Instagram: @carterclark3

Socials of Wonder: Best we got is a pretty solid picture of him in full dress.

Interesting nugget o’interest: As a resident Central New Yorker, there’s one thing Clark definitely knows in the fall... apple picking. His hometown has a full blown two day apple festival annually.

Let’s get a look at ya: HUDL!