Get to Know Your Orange Man: #49 LB Josh Kubala

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is...

Name: Josh Kubala

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 211 lbs

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

High School/Previous College: Cicero-North Syracuse

2022 stats: Did not appear in any games

2023 projections: Similar to last season, Syracuse has solid linebacker depth with veterans like Marlowe Wax, Stefon Thompson, and Derek McDonald, but Kubala’s athleticism could earn him some time on special teams.

How’d he get here?: Kubala arrived as a walk-on to the football team and received a scholarship for the university’s ROTC program.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ranking on any of the major recruitment outlets.

Money quote: During his senior year, Kubala’s CNS lacrosse team was led by legendary OCC HC Chuck Wilbur. Wilbur brought 11 national titles with him to CNS and Kubala knew it was an opportunity to learn from one of the best coaches in the sport.

“You have to be a sponge almost and soak up everything they say, because it’s like a local legend right in front of you,”

Twitter feed: @joshkuba

Twitter posts of wonder: This is a pretty big check:

Interesting nugget o’interest: Kubala was a standout lacrosse player at CNS, taking after his mother who was a captain of the Army Women’s Lacrosse team during her time at West Point.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s dig up some of the ‘ol high school tape: