Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange will host Canisius next season

The Syracuse Orange continue to fill out the non-conference portion of the schedule for 2023-24.

Yesterday Syracuse announced that they will welcome the Canisius Golden Griffins to the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday November 8th. It will be the 71st all-time meeting between the two programs. The teams last played on December 15, 2012, with the Orange winning 85-62 behind 21 points from James Southerland.

Syracuse leads the series 46-24, with Canisius’ last win over the Orange coming back in 1975 in Buffalo.

This will be the second game in three nights for Syracuse to begin the season, while this will be Canisius’ season-opener. The Golden Griffins finished 10-20 last season (8-10 in the MAAC). With a tough November looming for Adrian Autry’s squad, Syracuse needs to get a couple of easier games to start so they can work out any kinks in the new system before they face Colgate and head to Maui.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule to date:

Oct. 27: Deamon (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 1: College of St. Rose (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 6: New Hampshire, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 8: Canisius, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 14: Colgate, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 20: Maui Jim Maui Invitational Lahaina Civic Center

Nov. 21: Maui Jim Maui Invitational Lahaina Civic Center

Nov. 22: Maui Jim Maui Invitational Lahaina Civic Center

Dec. 17: Oregon in Sioux Falls, S.D., Sanford Pentagon

Dec. 21: Niagara, JMA Wireless Dome