Get to Know Your Orange Man: #52 DL, Braylen Ingraham

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Braylen Ingraham

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 298 lbs

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High School/Previous College: St. Thomas Aquinas (Alabama)

2022 stats: Did not play at Alabama

2023 projections: Looked to be healthy during the spring where he was lined up at DE in the 3-3-5. Ingraham could provide help against the run and allow for Syracuse’s young ends to focus on pass-rushing downs. It doesn’t hurt to have players from successful programs around to pass on some of that experience to a young locker room.

How’d he get here?: Ingraham came to Syracuse in January after sitting out the last three seasons at Alabama.

What’d recruiting sites say?: He was a four-star recruit in high school and was a top 25 player in Florida. Chose Alabama after also taking visits to Oregon, Oklahoma and Kentucky. Other offers included Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Money quote: He’s excited to contribute on and off the field for the Orange.

“On the field, I’m going to be a real big disrupter,” Ingraham said. “Stopping the run, rushing the passer, I want to make a big impact. Off the field, I’ll be a role model, doing the right things, using the things I learned at Alabama. Being a positive impactful person.”

Twitter feed: @BIngraham5

Instagram feed: @brayingraham

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: A photo in your cap and gown with Nick Saban is pretty sweet

Interesting nugget o’interest: Played at St. Thomas Aquinas with former Syracuse signee Jason Munoz.

Let’s get a look at ya: Some high school film for ya