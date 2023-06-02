Get to Know Your Orange Man: #92 K Brady Denaburg

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Brady Denaburg

Position: Kicker

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Hometown: Merritt Island, Fla.

High school: Merritt Island

2022 stats: Took over during the UConn game as the primary kickoff specialist, handling the kickoffs ever since. He was good for 41 touchbacks on 63 attempts and only committed one out-of-bounds foul.

2023 projections: With Andre Szmyt gone, it seems like Denaburg has been given the first opportunity to be Syracuse’s new placekicker, as he handled the role during the Orange spring game. He’s got big shoes to fill, but it seems like he at least has the leg power.

How’d he get here?: Denaburg had scholarship offers from Air Force and Rhode Island as well as a PWO offer from Florida.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Five stars from Kohl’s Kicking camp. Denaburg was their 12th ranked kicker in 2022.

Money quote: Denaburg relished the opportunity to learn in his first year at Syracuse in an interview with SI Syracuse.

“It would be to my benefit to learn from a guy like that who has won that award, the Lou Groza, been at that high of a level and possibly get drafted,” Denaburg said. “Next year, it would be in my best interest to learn from a guy like that and learn from coach Ligs. It will only put me in a better place to kick in my future.”

Twitter feed: @bradydenaburg

Instagram feed: @brady_denaburg

Tweets/Instas of wonder: QB, Kicker, and baseball catcher? You know Denaburg’s a good athlete

Interesting nugget o’interest: Denaburg comes from a talented athletic family. His older sister, Lexy, was a three-time beach volleyball athlete at UCLA. His older brother, Mason, was a first-round pick by the Washington Nationals in the 2018 MLB draft.

Let’s get a look at ya: Since Denaburg is probably Syracuse’s new placekicker, let’s look at the tape: