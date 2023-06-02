Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange add Lehigh’s Christian Mulé from transfer portal

As fans of the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team wait for news of the all-important FOGO addition for next year’s team, next year’s offense just keeps getting deeper and more talented.

That happened again on Thursday courtesy of the transfer portal, when news broke that the Orange have added former Lehigh attacker Christian Mulé as a grad transfer for the 2024 season. He becomes the third offensive grad transfer ‘Cuse has added so far this offseason, after last week’s news that Princeton’s Jake Stevens and Sam English are heading north for next season.

Ty Xanders of Inside Lacrosse was the first to report the news:

.@CuseMLAX has landed former @LehighLacrosse star Christian Mulé as a grad transfer for 2024, per a source. The lefty from Long Island ranks fourth all-time in program history with 183 career points and finished 9th in DI with 4.87 PPG in '23. Story coming on @Inside_Lacrosse. — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) June 1, 2023

Mulé who’s ‘Cuse’s second transfer from Lehigh in as many seasons joining Cole Kirst, is coming off an incredible senior season for the Mountain Hawks. He finished their 15-game season second on the team with 73 points on 29 goals and 44 assists.

He was so productive last year that he ranked ninth in the entire NCAA at 4.87 points per game. His proclivity for helping his teammates is the main reason he did so much scoring, as his 44 assists tied him for the third-most helpers of any player in the country and his 2.93 assists per game ranked him third in the nation behind only Connor Shellenberger and Pat Kavanagh. That all looks pretty good, to my eyes.

A 5’9”, 170 pound native of Dix Hills, NY on Long Island, Mulé put together a very impressive career in his four years at Lehigh. He completed his time there by finishing fourth in program history with 183 points on 109 goals and 74 assists in 48 career games.

He showed off his versatility as an offensive player this year by being productive in a different way than the previous two seasons. In 2021 and 2022, Mulé led the Mountain Hawks in goals both years. This season, he took on the distributor role and instead led the team in assists. Clearly, he has the ability to do whatever his team needs of him, which is an amazing quality for this ‘Cuse team to be bringing in.

Speaking of, let’s close this out with a quick look at where we stand right now for the heavy hitters on this offense next spring:

Attack

Returners : Joey Spallina, Owen Hiltz

: Joey Spallina, Owen Hiltz Additions: Christian Mulé

Midfield (based on last year’s positions)

Returners: Finn Thomson, Michael Leo, Jackson Birtwistle, Luke Rhoa

Finn Thomson, Michael Leo, Jackson Birtwistle, Luke Rhoa Additions: Jake Stevens, Sam English

The top-nine for the Orange offense is overflowing with talent and versatility, and that’s before we get into some of the young pieces that could potentially make a push for playing time like incoming freshman attacker Trey Deere and midfielder Wyatt Hottle, or returners like Johnny Cohen, Tyler Cordes, or Carter Kempney.

Get ready for lots more goals in 2024.

Welcome to Syracuse, Christian!