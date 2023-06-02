Get to Know Your Orange Man: #94, DL Kevin Jobity Jr.

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is…

Name: Kevin Jobity Jr.

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 247 lbs.

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

High School: Maryvale

2022 stats: As a true freshman, Jobity made his debut in Week 5 against Wagner. He would tally 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, and a pair of sacks while appearing in the final eight games of the season.

2023 projections: For now, Jobity is good depth that can develop into starter material on the edge later on. He probably won’t start the year in the two-deep but will still rotate in with the third stringers and is one of the first names to call if there’s an injury up front.

How’d he get here?: Took the SU offer over Army, Colgate, Cornell, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale, and others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: He picked up three stars from 247Sports and ESPN, and two from Rivals.

Money quote: Back in Week 12 of last season, I talked with Jobity about what it was like getting playing time as a true freshman. He said it was an awesome experience and credited his early development to the more experienced defensive linemen.

“I got some great dudes next to me. The upperclassmen have helped me out a lot, Caleb (Okechukwu) and Kevon (Darton) and all the older dudes. So it’s been great to work with them.”

Twitter feed: @jobitykevin

Instagram feed: @big.kev44

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Kevin was a freshman family man.

Interesting nugget o’interest: While Kevin Jr. prefers the gridiron, Kevin Sr. played professional basketball overseas after spending his college years at Niagara. Before that, the eventual 6’10” center went to high school north of the border at Oakwood Collegiate Institute.

Let’s get a look at ya: No highlight package from 2022, so back to high school film