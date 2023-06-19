Get to Know Your Orange Man: #56 OL Patrick Alberga

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Patrick Alberga

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 263 lbs.

Hometown: Saranac Lake, N.Y.

2022 stats: Didn’t record any. No appearances on the season.

2023 projections: Alberga has been switched over to the offensive line to provide more depth to that group during the spring. We’ll see if he stays there into fall camp.

How’d he get here?: He was a PWO coming out of high school and chose the Orange to pursue his Engineering degree

What’d recruiting sites say?: Was not ranked

Money quote: During an interview with the Press Republican , Alberga talked about the support received at Syracuse to maintain his vegan diet

“It’s not really a problem down here. The football team has its own cafeteria, some of the guys are gluten-free, we have some choices,”

Interesting nugget o’interest: His high school football and track coach was former Orange lineman, and fellow Saranac Lake native, Cy Ellsworth.

