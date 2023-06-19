Get to Know Your Orange Man: #58 DL Denis Jaquez Jr.

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.
Up next is….
Name: Denis Jaquez Jr.
Position: Defensive Line
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 240 lbs.
Hometown: Richland, N.J.
High school: St. Augustine Prep
2022 stats: A rotation player as a true freshman, Jaquez played in the first six games of the season, totaling three tackles and a 0.5 sack. An arm injury forced him to miss the last half of the year.
2023 projections: Jaquez will be needed on a defensive line that is bound to heavily rotate as usual in the 3-3-5. Breaking into that rotation as a true freshman last year is no small feat, so the assumption should be that Jaquez will once again play in some capacity in every game.
How’d he get here?: Originally a Northwestern commit, Syracuse flipped him late as he committed on early signing day.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around. On3, ESPN and Rivals had Jaquez as a top-20 player in New Jersey.
Money quote: Sounds like a former Orange player had a hand in flipping Jaquez to Syracuse
“I noticed that I had a couple of official visits left,” Jaquez said. “I had an ex teammate that is currently on the Syracuse roster (Duce Chestnut). He told me to come out and explore my options. So I did and I loved it.”
Twitter feed: @jaquez_denis
Instagram feed: @jaquez_denis
Tweets/Instas of wonder: Last time we saw Jaquez, he was wearing an air cast on his arm. His arms look fine here.
1% of the 1% #bedifferent pic.twitter.com/bxK1xlotlY— Denis Jaquez Jr (@jaquez_denis) March 8, 2023
Interesting nugget o’interest: Perhaps Jaquez is putting a good word in for his younger brother Dariel, a 2027 recruit who was at a Syracuse camp earlier this month.
Will be at my first college football camp June 4th!!! Class of 2027 @DL_theHUNT @CoachTFisher @WRCoachmj @Coach_DPerk @jaquez_denis pic.twitter.com/0EOshcXP7q— Jaquez.Dariel (@JaquezDariel1) May 31, 2023
Let’s get a look at ya: Even if it’s in a spring scrimmage against the twos, Jaquez looks healthy and ready to go.
Big#58 @jaquez_denis !!! 1 of his 3 sacks in spring game!! Sophomore season loading!! pic.twitter.com/dpMTArih2l— Denis jaquez Sr. (@Denisjaquez1) April 22, 2023
Loading comments...