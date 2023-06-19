Syracuse football: let’s meet two more 2024 commitments

The Syracuse Orange continue to build the 2024 recruiting class. Right now Syracuse has 10 verbal commitments as they look to develop the talent needed to compete in the ACC.

Three-star athlete Clinton Robinson from Pittsburgh made his verbal commitment on Friday afternoon. The 6’1 191 pound player chose the Orange over West Virginia and a number of MAC offers. He plays wide receiver and defensive back and we’ll see where the Syracuse coaches ultimately decide to place him.

On Sunday afternoon, Syracuse received their first quarterback commit of this class. Brendan Zurbregg of Alliance, Ohio chose the Orange over Northwestern and several MAC offers. Zurbregg is a 6’3” dual-threat QB who is rated as a three-star recruit, and the 52nd best QB by On3.com. Here’s a look at his film:

Syracuse’s 2024 class is now ranked 52nd by 247 and 54th by On3 and maybe another head coach can help Dino Babers land a legacy recruit...if so then maybe the staff has a new ace up their sleeve.