Syracuse football: Four-star TE Jamie Tremble commits to Orange

The Syracuse Orange picked up their first big recruit in the class of 2024 on Saturday. Four-star TE Jaime Tremble announced his commitment to the Orange on Twitter. He is Syracuse’s first four-star recruit of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Tremble is coming off an excellent junior season with Wesleyan School in Georgia where he was named Georgia Region 7-AAA Offensive Player of the Year. He had some very impressive Power Five offers, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt. Syracuse only offered Tremble in May, but after a visit on June 11, he told SI Syracuse’s Mike McAllister that Syracuse was “probably my number one school.”

Tremble has a four-star recruit rating from 247sports and from On3. 247sports has him as the 232nd best recruit in the nation and the 15th best tight end in the nation. He becomes Syracuse first four-star skill position player to commit since Tommy DeVito in 2017 (ignoring LaNorris Sellers, who flipped to South Carolina). The last non-QB four-star skill position player was Ron Thompson in 2013 at tight end, but he never played an offensive snap for Syracuse, switching to defensive end after his first season. The next person on that list is Marcus Sales in 2008.

The family ties are also strong. Tremble’s brother, Tommy, was a tight end at Notre Dame and was selected in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. He had three touchdowns last season.

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, and with a WR/TE position tag in his Twitter bio, it starts to become clear what position Syracuse envisions using Jamie in the offense. Tremble told McAllister that the Orange coaches want to fill Oronde Gadsden’s tight end position once he leaves. Gadsden is draft eligible after the 2023 season ends. McAllister also noted that Gadsden was Tremble’s player host during his visit last weekend.

Whether or not you want to classify Gadsden or Tremble as wide receivers or tight ends, it seems that Syracuse no longer has a problem in finding a replacement for its breakout offensive star last season. Take a look at his tape below: