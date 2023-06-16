Syracuse men’s soccer: Miles Robinson helps USMNT to big win over Mexico

Former Syracuse Orange men’s soccer standout Miles Robinson made his 2nd straight start for the US Men’s National Team last night against Mexico.

The US won 3-0 in a game ended early by the officials due some abhorrent fan behavior. While the end of the game was marred by red cards, it was a strong performance from the US as they advance to face Canada on Sunday in the Concacaf Nations League championship. (Ed. update: That will pit Miles against Orange alums Tajon Buchanan and Kamal Miller)

The US will be without two starters on Sunday as both Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest will have to sit due to red cards.

A signature moment for Weston McKennie #USA pic.twitter.com/frO7BOl9yA — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 16, 2023

Robinson’s return has stabilized the USMNT’s defense have they haven’t conceded a goal during his two games. Miles has already been included on this summer’s Gold Cup roster and his play this spring could re-open interest from European clubs.