Syracuse men’s soccer: Miles Robinson helps USMNT to big win over Mexico

The defender continues his return from injury

By Kevin M Wall
Mexico v United States: Semifinals - CONCACAF Nations League Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Former Syracuse Orange men’s soccer standout Miles Robinson made his 2nd straight start for the US Men’s National Team last night against Mexico.

The US won 3-0 in a game ended early by the officials due some abhorrent fan behavior. While the end of the game was marred by red cards, it was a strong performance from the US as they advance to face Canada on Sunday in the Concacaf Nations League championship. (Ed. update: That will pit Miles against Orange alums Tajon Buchanan and Kamal Miller)

The US will be without two starters on Sunday as both Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest will have to sit due to red cards.

Robinson’s return has stabilized the USMNT’s defense have they haven’t conceded a goal during his two games. Miles has already been included on this summer’s Gold Cup roster and his play this spring could re-open interest from European clubs.

