Get to Know Your Orange Man: #61 LS Ethan Stangle

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Ethan Stangle

Position: Long Snapper

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’1

Weight: 196 lbs

Hometown: Bel Air, MD

High School: The John Carroll School

2022 stats: Stangle didn’t play in any games last season, taking a redshirt year.

2023 projections: Last year’s starting long snapper Aaron Bollinsky graduated, but the Orange landed Fordham product Tom Callahan from the transfer portal. Look for Stangle to compete with Callaham and redshirt junior Mike Midkiff for the starting role.

How’d he get here?: Stangle ultimately chose the Syracuse Orange over Charlotte.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Prior to last season, Kohl’s Kicking Camp rated him 13th in the country at his position while Rubio Long Snapping had him 46th.

Money quote: Following his high school career, Stangle worked out for Rubio Long Snapping, one of the best camps for long snappers in the country. On his Rubio player page, one scout detailed his talent.

“I really like his upside, his overall attitude and his personality. Ethan Stangle. Watch this kid, I’m telling you. He’s going to be very very very good. [He] definitely has all the tools to snap at the next level.”

Twitter feed: @StangleEthan

Instagram feed: @ethan_stangle

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Always good to see teammates together away from the field and swipe right if you like practice photos.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Stangle is one of four players from Maryland on this year’s team, the others being Marlowe Wax, David Omopariola and Donovan Brown.

Let’s get a look at ya: Stangle doesn’t document much of his social life online, but here’s a shot of him wakeboarding down in Tennessee.