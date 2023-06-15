Get to Know Your Orange Man: #72 OL Mark Petry

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next for offensive lineman week is.....

Name: Mark Petry

Position: Offensive tackle

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 281

Hometown: Hochheim am Main, Germany

High School: Graf-Stauffenberg-Gymnasium

Prior School: Ellsworth Community College

2022 Stats: Played in three games last season. After seeing mop-up duty against UConn and Wagner, Petry stepped in to replace Enrique Cruz after his ejection at Boston College.

2023 Projections: Petry has bulked up from last year’s weight of 269 and he’ll likely enter camp as a back-up at the tackle spots. He’ll be counted on for the PAT/FG blocking units, and based on what we’ve seen with the Orange’s injury “luck”, we expect him to see time next fall.

How’d He Get Here?: Came to Syracuse after one season at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. Chose the Orange after committing to Eastern Michigan.

What’d Recruiting Sites Say?: Two stars from 247, Rivals and ESPN. He was the #31 offensive tackle recruit from the JuCo ranks per 247Sports.

Twitterfeed: @Mark_P42

Instagram: @_petry72_

Tweets/IG Of Wonder: One degree down for Mark.

Interesting Nugget O’Interest: Both Mark and Max Mang were part of DreamChasers Tours sponsored by PPI Recruits, which brings International players to American college summer camps for exposure.

Let’s Get A Good Look Atcha: Some JuCo highlights from Hudl