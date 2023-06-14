Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange to face Johns Hopkins in Charlotte in 2024

One of the biggest rivalries in all of college lacrosse is taking their show on the road for the 2024 season.

The annual meeting of the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team and the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, the two winningest programs in Division I history, will take place at a showcase event for the sport known as the Crown Lacrosse Classic.

— The Crown Lacrosse (@TheCrownLax) June 10, 2023

The event is set to take place on March 9, 2024 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, NC, and the ‘Cuse vs. Hopkins game is the headliner of the four-game showcase.

Along with the Orange and Blue Jays, the event also features Wingate vs. Tampa, a Division II matchup, Jacksonville vs. High Point, and Johns Hopkins vs. Stony Brook in women’s.

Hopkins leads the all-time series, 32-28, and have won the last two meetings, including by an 11-9 final this past season.

The programs have met every season since 1983, with the exception of 2021 when the Big 10 played a conference-only schedule. From what I can gather via the SU athletics website’s opponent history with Hopkins, this game will be the first neutral site meeting between the two during the regular season for a series that dates all the way back to 1921.

Much like this past year’s neutral site meeting with North Carolina, it’s Hopkins who’s giving up the home game to play at a neutral site. On the Crown Lacrosse Classic website, the Blue Jays are listed as the home team and the Orange are listed as the away team.

The game should be another great one in the series as both programs appear to be on the ascent after downturns in recent years.

So, mark those calendars for March 9 because we’ve got our first date of the 2024 men’s lacrosse season.