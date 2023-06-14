Syracuse women’s basketball: Brittney Sykes off to strong start to WNBA season

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball program has two alums playing in the WNBA this season and with the season underway let’s catch up with them.

Brittney Sykes is in her first season with the Washington Mystics and through the first few weeks, she’s averaging 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the 5-4 Mystics. Sykes is shooting a career high 34.5% from 3 and 92.6% from the foul line. Washington has been an early surprise in the WNBA and Sykes has an opportunity to be a key contributor in their quest to claim another title.

Two other former Orange made preseason appearances but are not currently on WNBA rosters. Alexis Peterson was in camp with the Las Vegas Aces and Emily Engstler was with both the Mystics and the Indiana Fever.

With many top players unable to find spots on rosters, the hope is that WNBA expansion will happen soon so that more opportunities are available.