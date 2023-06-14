Get to Know Your Orange Man: #73 OL Wes Hoeh

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Wes Hoeh

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 275 lbs.

Hometown: Glen Ellyn, Ill.

High school: Glenbard West

2022 stats: Hoeh was moved to the fullback position after Chris Elmore’s injury. Appeared in all 12 games with 3 starts.

2023 projections: Hoeh was back on the offensive line this spring as it looks like Syracuse is going to use a fullback less frequently this upcoming season. He’s likely a backup guard and special teams player this fall.

How’d he get here?: Chose Syracuse over offers from Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Air Force, Navy and several Ivy League programs

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars

Money quote: Dino Babers saw something in Hoeh last fall which led him to make the position switch after week one.

“He’s someone that’s been growing very quickly on the practice field,” Babers said. “He’s really did some development things and we think he’s one of our young and up-coming players and we wanna get him some snaps.”

Twitter feed: @HoehWes

Instagram feed: @whoeh212

Tweets/Instas of wonder: We take it back to Wes’ rugby days and these poor souls who were trying to bring him down in open space

Interesting nugget o’interest: Weston is his middle name and Weston Hoeh sounds more like a sketchy financial consultant in a movie than an offensive lineman.

Let’s get a look at ya: Taking it back to Signing Day highlights