 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse men’s soccer visits the White House and U.S. Capitol

The Ottoman Empire sent its best delegates to D.C. yesterday.

By Michael Ostrowski
/ new
2022 Division I Men’s Soccer Championship Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Yesterday was College Athlete Day at the White House, an event organized to commemorate championship teams from all three levels of NCAA competition. 52 teams made the trip to Washington, D.C. - including the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team.

Fresh off their first title in program history, and a subsequent trip to Europe, Coach Ian McIntyre and his men reunited one final time in our nation’s capital. Here’s a photo recap of the event:

Also on the Orange soccer front: alum Miles Robinson was named to the USMNT Gold Cup Roster. He is one of five players who will play for the U.S. National Team in both the Gold Cup and the Nations League. We wish him the best of luck representing the United States in world competitions.

Author Note: Let’s please not get too political and instead focus on the achievements of these fine young lads.

More From Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Loading comments...