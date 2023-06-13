Syracuse men’s soccer visits the White House and U.S. Capitol

Yesterday was College Athlete Day at the White House, an event organized to commemorate championship teams from all three levels of NCAA competition. 52 teams made the trip to Washington, D.C. - including the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team.

Fresh off their first title in program history, and a subsequent trip to Europe, Coach Ian McIntyre and his men reunited one final time in our nation’s capital. Here’s a photo recap of the event:

It was a true “pinch me” moment to visit the White House with our ⁦@CuseMSOC⁩ team. Spending the day with a remarkable group of young men was made even more special by sharing it with Jenn and Lyla. Not sure what to do tomorrow. A laundry day or some weeding perhaps? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hTTPv1RzmC — Ian McIntyre (@IanSMcIntyre) June 12, 2023

The @CuseMSOC made Syracuse and New York proud becoming the 2022 National Champions.



And today we celebrated their grit, determination, and heart together in the United States Capitol. Go Orange! pic.twitter.com/14Toy9kBiA — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2023

Also on the Orange soccer front: alum Miles Robinson was named to the USMNT Gold Cup Roster. He is one of five players who will play for the U.S. National Team in both the Gold Cup and the Nations League. We wish him the best of luck representing the United States in world competitions.

Author Note: Let’s please not get too political and instead focus on the achievements of these fine young lads.