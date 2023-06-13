Get to Know Your Orange Man: #75 OL Austyn Kauhi

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Name: Austyn Kauhi

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 270 lbs

Hometown: Nanakuli, Hawaii

High School/Previous College: Kamehameha High School

2022 stats: Appeared in one game last season against Wake Forest.

2023 projections: Kauhi has played sparingly to date, but with the departure of Matthew Bergeron and uncertainty with offensive line depth for the Orange, he could be a nice reserve with two years of development under his belt. Don’t expect Kauhi to start right away, but he could get spot reps at the right time.

How’d he get here?: Verbally committed to Syracuse in June 2020 after receiving other offers from UCF, Fresno State, UNLV, San Diego State, and four other programs.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars on 247Sports and ESPN

Money quote: Given Coach Dino Babers’ recruitment connection with Hawaii, it’s hard not to leave this heart-warning quote out:

“It meant a lot, because there are a lot of talented people here in Hawai’i, but a lot of them don’t get recognized. I’m grateful that what I can do has been recognized by the college coaches. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to play off island and at a big school,” Kauhi said.

Post of wonder: Okay... this commitment video is pretty awesome.

I AM 100% COMMITTED!!

This is for my family pic.twitter.com/T1n99lxyEl — AU$TYN KAUHI (@avstyyn) June 13, 2020

Interesting nugget o’interest: Kauhi is believed to be the first Hawaiian football player to receive a Syracuse scholarship. He committed alongside fellow Aloha State native Kalan Ellis.

