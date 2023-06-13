Syracuse basketball: New rules mean new number possibilities for 23-24

The Syracuse Orange basketball teams will deal with some new rules changes for 23-24 in both the mens and womens game.

Yes there’s rules about charges and flopping, instant replay reviews and coach’s challenges.....boring.

We want to talk about something fun and exciting, and that led us to this note:

Players will be allowed to wear numbers 0-99.

No longer will Orange hoopers have to decide between taking the number of one of the program legends or being stuck with some lousy basketball number like 41 or 52. They are now free to explore their creativity and we applaud this development.

What could we see next year? Of course the TNIAAM crew has some ideas...

We know that Naheem McLeod is about to become the tallest player in Syracuse program history. He’s also going to have to barter with Quadir Copeland for the #24, so let’s use this as an opportunity to remind opponents that McLeod is every bit 7’4” when he takes the court in his new #74 jersey.

What if grad transfer Isabel Varejao wants to pay homage to her uncle Anderson by reversing his NBA numbers to don either #71 or #81 for the Orange?

Which Orange players do you feel are most likely to get a little crazy with the numbers next season? Are you ready to see a #99 on the Dome court and what new number would get you to purchase a jersey next season?

