Get to Know Your Orange Man: #78 OL Joe Cruz

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Name: Joe Cruz

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 277 lbs.

Hometown: Holbrook, N.Y.

High school: Sachem North

2022 stats: Saw action in three games at tackle: UConn, Wagner and Wake.

2023 projections: Cruz preserved his redshirt year last season and should be able to use that as a springboard to add some more experience and weight room action to his game. He looked solid over the spring and could be in the running for more minutes on a line that needs bodies, having lost a good chunk of the returning starters.

How’d he get here?: He was the top rated lineman recruit out of NY and stayed home after offers from Lafayette and Stony Brook.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247 and Rivals out of high school.

Money quote: The coaching staff left quite the impression on Cruz during his recruiting:

“The coaches are awesome to be around,” Cruz said. “It was nice being able to hang out with them outside of the football aspect of the visit. Me and my parents spent the most time with coach Schmidt, the o-line coach. Getting to know him more was pretty cool.”

Twitter feed: @joe_m_cruz17

Tweet of wonder: His feed’s been dead for a bit, but a commitment tweet is always welcome.

One of the best in New York is staying h me. @joe_m_cruz17 is officially part of the family. pic.twitter.com/mSm1RKxDfg — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 15, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Fitting for a Syracuse commit, Joe was also a lacrosse player in high school. Can’t beat more athleticism.

Let’s get a look at ya: Orange film room time!