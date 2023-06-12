Get to Know Your Orange Man: #77 OL Joe More

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Name: Joe More

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 302 lbs.

Hometown: Franklin, TN

High school: Christ Presbyterian Academy

Previous college: Richmond

2022 stats: More started 12 games at right tackle for the Richmond Spiders. He had an run blocking grade of 61.6 per PFF.com, which was higher than Dakota Davis (59.8) or Enrique Cruz (59.3) last season.

2023 projections: More was brought in to add experience to the offensive line. He was with the starters this spring, but we have to see what happens during camp. Syracuse is likely going to need him at some point this season.

How’d he get here?: Chose Richmond over offers from Army and Navy

What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from 247 and Rivals out of high school.

Money quote: Playing time was an important reason that More chose to come to Syracuse for his final season.

“The biggest factor for my Syracuse decision was a combination of Syracuse lacking depth and experience at offensive line with the departure of Mathew Bergeron and the opportunity to make an immediate impact on a Power Five team,” More said.

Twitter feed: @joe78more

Tweet of wonder: Substitute @Disloyal_Idiots here and the sentiment would probably be the same

Just listened to @podimportant for the first time. It’s an absolute shit show but I’m here for it — nolove78 (@Joe78More) May 19, 2023

Interesting nugget o’interest: Joe’s hometown of Franklin plays host to the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.

Let’s get a look at ya: Learn more about Joe from this interview conducted last summer