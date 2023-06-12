Syracuse track and field: two Orange earn First-Team All-America honors

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams completed their season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Hurdler Jaheem Hayles had the top Syracuse finish as he dropped his personal-best from 13.44 seconds to 13.28 seconds to take 3rd place in the 110m hurdles. It was a breakthrough race for the junior as he sets a new Syracuse school record in the process. Hayles was only .04 seconds from claiming the Orange’s first NCAA Outdoor Track Championship.

Amanda Vestri capped her Syracuse career with a 7th place finish in the 10000m. Vestri’s time of 33:16 was the fastest by any of the ACC athletes in the race. She finishes with back-to-back top-10 NCAA finishes to close out her final season for the Orange.

Kevin Robertson earned second-team All-America honors after his 12th place finish in the 3000m steeplechase. This was Robertson’s first NCAA meet and he’ll be one of the runners Syracuse will be looking to contribute during next fall’s cross-country season.

This wraps up the 22-23 Syracuse athletic season. We’ll be recapping the year and looking forward to next season over the next two and a half months.