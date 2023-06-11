Syracuse football recruiting: Orange pick up two 2024 commitments

The Syracuse Orange are in the midst of an important recruiting period. With the 2024 class trailing most of the ACC, Dino Babers and staff are looking to build some momentum as they welcome prospects to camp.

On Saturday, the Orange picked up two more commitments for the Class of 2024: running back Jaden Hart (IN) and linebacker Zekai Wimberly (NJ).

Hart is listed at 6’ 180 in his recruiting profile and is regarded as a three-star player. He is considered as the top running back in Indiana in his class and had offers from Purdue, Iowa State, Nebraska, Duke and Minnesota. He’s the 2nd running back to commit in this class joining Trashon Dye.

Wimberly is a 6’3” 225lb linebacker from West Orange, NJ. On3 has him as a three-star recruit and he had offers from Ole Miss and Temple.

This gives Syracuse a total of seven commits for the 2024 class. We’ll keep you updated on new additions as they are announced.