Syracuse women’s basketball: assistant coach departs to Buffalo State

Syracuse Orange women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack made a lot of roster additions over the course of this offseason, but she’ll now need to replace one of her assistants this summer.

Blair Estarfaa, who worked with Legette-Jack in both Buffalo and Syracuse since 2019, became the new head coach of the Buffalo State Bengals’ women’s basketball team on Wednesday, according to a release.

Estarfaa served as the video coordinator and director of player personnel for the Orange this past season. He was primarily responsible for breaking down game film, player development, and serving as acting court coach if needed, according to the release.

Successful development remains Estarfaa’s greatest skill as an assistant coach. During his Buffalo Bulls tenure where he worked directly with Dyaisha Fair, Georgia Woolley and Cheyenne McEvans - all of which played in Buffalo before jumping with coach Legette-Jack to the Orange for the 2022-2023 season.

Estarfaa began as the director of basketball operations for the Bulls before earning a promotion as assistant coach during his last two years in Buffalo.

Congratulations Coach! May God guide you on this new journey of leadership and may you remember to keep Him first. Proud of you! Now Go Chase Great! ✊ https://t.co/nysPYRmhSz — Felisha Legette-Jack (@CuseCoachJack) June 1, 2023

Up to this point, Syracuse has 13 players on roster after acquiring two transfers and three incoming freshman to pair with the Orange’s eight returning players.

Legette-Jack, however, will need to fill in a hole left behind by one of her most trusted assistant coaches.