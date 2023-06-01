Get to Know Your Orange Man: #95 DL Francois Nolton Jr.

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.
Up next is….
Name: Francois Nolton Jr.
Position: Defensive Line
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 252 lbs
Hometown: Miami, FL
High School/Previous College: Miami Edison Senior High School
2022 stats: Appeared in two games (Wagner and Boston College) as a true freshman on the defensive line. He had a tackle for a loss against Wagner and a solo stop at Boston College.
2023 projections: As with the past couple of the seasons, the Syracuse Orange will count on a strong defense to force turnovers and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the ACC. Nolton has all the potential in the world given the schools that offered a roster spot (see below). He moves off the line fast and can get to the pocket in a flash. He has the upside to at least be a starting-caliber edge rusher.
How’d he get here?: Committed to the University of Florida in February 2021 over schools like Tennessee, TCU, South Carolina, Penn State, LSU, Alabama, Pitt, and Florida State. He de-committed from Florida in December 2021 before accepting an offer to join the Orange approximately a month later.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars except for RIvals which gave him three. Consensus top 100 player from Florida in the 2022 class.
Money quote: Back when he committed to Florida, Nolton made a short and sweet statement on his play.
“I make offensive tackles uncomfortable.”
(Sheesh.)
Twitter feed: @99_nolton
Instagram feed: @retro_swa
Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: If you get a shout-out from Uncle Luke, it’s going to get our approval
I’m representing @CuseFootball this morning because one of my kids go there @99_nolton pic.twitter.com/qJbanDvNR8— Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) October 20, 2022
Interesting nugget o’interest: If you’re wondering the connection between Uncle Luke and Francois, well Luke’s the HC of the Miami Edison Red Raiders football team.
Let’s get a look at ya: This is the potential we’re talking about here...
