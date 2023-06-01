Get to Know Your Orange Man: #95 K/P Ian Hawkins

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Name: Ian Hawkins

Position: Punter/Kicker

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’0

Weight: 191 lbs

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

High School/Previous College: Cathedral Catholic High School

2022 stats: Hawkins didn’t play in any games last season, taking a redshirt year. He began the 2021 season as a walk-on but finished as Syracuse’s starting punter, tallying 26 punts over four games.

2023 projections: Following the departure of longtime kicker Andre Szmyt, the race for the next Syracuse kicking specialist appears wide open. Along with Hawkins, sophomores James Williams and Brady Denaburg are the only other kickers on the roster. Expect the three to battle in camp for the starting job.

On the punting side, Max Von Marburg took all the snaps last season as a freshman and Syracuse added transfer Jack Stonehouse, so expect Hawkins to be a backup at that position.

How’d he get here?: Hawkins joined the Orange as a preferred walk-on (PWO).

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not ranked in high school.

Money quote: Thrusted into the spotlight his freshman year, Hawkins traveled with the Orange down to Tallahassee as the team’s emergency punter against Florida State in 2021. In an article by syracuse.com, Hawkins said he’s always been ready to help SU.

“Back in April they looked at my film, diagnosed everything and said I’d have a spot,” Hawkins said. “Once I got out here they said I’d have a chance to compete for kickoff and punt. All right, I’ll be out there and we’ll see what we can do.”

Twitter feed: @IanHawk83142864

Instagram feed: @ian_hawkins5

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Hawkins is much more active on Instagram. Here’s him showcasing his hangtime on a punt before SU’s spring game last month.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Hawkins is majoring in aerospace engineering in the college of engineering and computer science. It’s safe to say he’s a smart guy.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hawkins has got a bunch of wakeboarding pictures on his Instagram: a very appropriate hobby for a San Diegan.