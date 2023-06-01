Syracuse football releases start times for four 2023 games

OK, I know everyone is still excited about the last-minute news that Judah Mintz will be back for his sophomore season, but there’s another sport with some updates about next season.

Syracuse Orange football returns in a lucky-13 weeks, and now we know exactly when SU will start 2023 against Colgate. The in-state clash with the Raiders on September 2 will be a 4pm kickoff and broadcast on ACCNX and ESPN+.

There’s not a confirmed time for Week 2 against Western Michigan, but Week 3 at Purdue was unveiled as NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night game with a 7:30 start time.

️



Kickoff times and networks for the first three weeks of the 2023 ACC Football season are here!



— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) May 31, 2023

Later in the season, SU will come out of the bye with back-to-back night games. Thursday, October 26 at Virginia Tech, and Friday, November 3 vs Boston College, will both be 7:30 starts as well. They’ll be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, giving Orange fans all over the country a chance to watch.

Add in two more primetime matchups in weeks 8 and 9.



— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 31, 2023

It’s possible that ‘Cuse lands a third straight national audience the following week, when SU and Pitt face one another at Yankee Stadium. (We’d hope so considering Syracuse gave up the Dome environment for that one.)

The other start times will be released much closer to the fall.

Are you excited to see the Orange in primetime this season?