Syracuse women’s basketball: Incoming freshman Alyssa Latham selected for USA WBB U19 team trials

An incoming member of the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team has received an invitation to USA Women’s U19 National Team trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Syracuse women’s basketball commit Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward ranked by ESPN as the 68th-best prospect from the class of 2023 recruiting cycle, becomes the first member of the Orange selected to participate for U19 national team trials since Brittney Sykes in 2013. For context, Sykes played 138 career games with the Orange and became the program’s highest draft pick after she was selected seventh overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft. Sykes is currently with the Washington Mystics after six seasons with Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Latham joins Dyaisha Fair as one of two Syracuse players to book a spot for team trials in Colorado after Fair was recently selected to participate in team trials for the USA Women’s AmeriCup roster.

Latham was one of 24 athletes selected to participate and one of 10 representing the recruitment class of 2023. The four-star recruit will participate in team trials beginning on Friday with a 12-player team expected to be finalize on May 15th. That team will represent the United States in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup.

Team USA seeks its ninth gold medal in the U19 Women’s World Cup in the last 10 years, including its third-straight. The event is scheduled for July 15 to July 23, with Team USA suiting up against Chinese Taipei, Germany, and Mali in group play.