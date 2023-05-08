Syracuse men’s basketball: Top 40 recruit Donnie Freeman sets commitment date

Will Adrian Autry land his first high school recruit as Syracuse Orange head coach this week?

Class of 2024 four-star forward Donnie Freeman will make his college decision on Thursday, May 11th, at 3:30 pm ET.

NEWS: Donnie Freeman, the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2024 class, will announce his college decision on May 11th, he tells me.



Finalists: Texas, Iowa, Syracuse, Alabama, and Georgia Tech.



Story: https://t.co/qxu2t3e3EQ pic.twitter.com/DewreD2tMp — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 7, 2023

Freeman, a 6-foot-9 forward, is one of the best players in the 2024 class. He’s ranked as a consensus top five forward and the No. 32 player overall.

Earlier this year, Freeman spoke to On3 about his interest in Syracuse.

“They have a history of getting players like me, Jerami Grant, Carmelo Anthony to the league,” Freeman told Jamie Shaw. “They recruit the DMV really hard with players like Judah Mintz and Benny Williams on their roster. That was my dream school growing up, so all of that is really attractive.”

In November, Syracuse was left off of Freeman’s list of his final five schools. However, the Orange stayed persistent and with, then-assistant, Autry leading the recruiting efforts of Freeman, Syracuse made its way right back in the mix and now has a lot of momentum.

Since being named head coach in early March, Autry has put a lot of effort into Freeman. He’s taken two visits to DC to visit him in person. Freeman also took an official visit to Syracuse in early April.

Freeman will make his college decision from a list of five schools: Syracuse, Iowa, Alabama, Georgia Tech and Texas. He’s taken official visits to each school, with the exception of Maryland. He has, however, visited Maryland unofficially a few times.

Freeman’s recruitment has seemingly been trending in Syracuse’s favor for these last few months. The official visit and in-person visit shortly after are important. Freeman knows he’s a priority for Syracuse. The staff couldn’t have made that any clearer.

Freeman runs with Team Takeover on the EYBL circuit. Enter Brenden Straughn and his deep ties within that program.

If Freeman were to choose Syracuse on Thursday, he would join four-star guard Elijah Moore in SU’s 2024 recruiting class.