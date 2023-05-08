Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Transferpalooza!

The Syracuse Orange are coming and going all over the place! The guys start to try and sort through some of the rubble on what’s happening.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syair Torrance decommits and Lonnie Rice leaves the program

Syracuse recruiting at home?

Roster construction and depth

Do we have more transfers coming in?

Steve brings it back to the offensive line... because...

HOMEFIELD APPAREL

Joe Girard transfers to Clemson

Syracuse basketball roster needs

Reminiscing on Craig Forth

What will Syracuse Basketball be this year?

Hockey references are real!

Why are we excited about hoops and confused about football?

Olympic sports updates

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.