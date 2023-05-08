TNIAAM Reacts: You still believe in Syracuse women’s lacrosse

It’s getting to the end of the Syracuse Orange athletic year and that means it’s Championship season.

The women’s lacrosse squad earned the #2 seed and will host NCAA action next weekend at the SU Soccer Stadium. Despite the late-season struggles, many of you believe they will be in the Final Four. Over 40% of respondents think they will be playing in the title game.

It’s been a strong spring for the rowing squads. The women are in action at the ACC Championships this week while the men travel to Eastern Sprints. It looks like the majority of you expect them to remain in the top 10.

The Atlanta Falcons traded up to draft Matthew Bergeron and most of you see this as a sign that the Falcons expect him in the starting line-up in week one.....but perhaps at a new position.

Andre Szmyt, Mikel Jones and Sean Tucker landed UDFA deals after the NFL Draft. 90% of respondents believe at least one will make a roster for the upcoming Fall. Guess this week we’ll ask you to narrow down your selections.